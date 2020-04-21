Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 21 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 21 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Samsung Galaxy Watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Quiz questions will be updated shortly
Question 1. 'Feed the Daily Wager' is a campaign started by the NGO 'Feeding India' associated with which food delivery start up?
Answer 1: Zomato
Question 2. Just Music and Cape of Good Hope Films is in the news for releasing which song whose video features several Bollywood celebrities?
Answer 2: Muskurayega India
Question 3. I am Batman and I am the Incredible Hulk. What is my name?
Answer 3: Bruce
Question 4. Which actor is starring in an upcoming biopic based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan?
Answer 4: Akshay Kumar
Question 5. Who among them was the winning team captain at the 2020 NBA All Star game?
Answer 5: LeBron James