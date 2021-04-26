Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 26: Stand A Chance To Win ₹10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz that gives its customers a chance to win exciting prizes that range from cash prizes to products. This time, the e-commerce giant is willing to gift its customers Rs.10,000 Amazon Balance in exchange for correct answers. The Amazon Quiz answers today are based on General Knowledge. Check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Quiz.

Amazon Quiz for April 26

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to the "Quiz Time: Answer & Win Rs.10,000" banner which will go live at 12 AM and will be running for 24 hours. The user will be required to answer five Amazon quiz questions correctly to get promoted to the lucky draw.

One can even access Funzone through the Amazon menu:

Credit: Screenshot from Amazon app

Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 26

Q.1: During Easter, confectioners in which country often make chocolate likenesses of the rabbit-sized marsupial- the Bilby?

A: Australia

Q.2: Pandit Ravi Shankar was born on April 7th. In which city known as a pilgrimage spot?

A: Varanasi

Q.3: Amid COVID-19 concerns, which tournament usually the first Masters 1000 event of the ATP season was postponed?

A: Indian Wells

Q.4: Which is the animal that one may encounter on the way to Mount Everest?

A: Yak

Q.5: This is a memorial dedicated to which leader?

A: Martin Luther King Jr

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 27, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonDailyQuiz will give you an upper hand at winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock