Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 4 2020: Amazon Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop. The Amazon Quiz for April 4 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. On April 1st 2019, the Netherlands wing of which company announced that it had developed a product that allows a user to ‘talk to a Tulip?
Answer 1: Google
Question 2. Which former Vice President, born on April 1st, was the Permanent Representative of India to the UN from January 1993- January 1995?
Answer 2: Mohammad Hamid Ansari
Question 3. Which former India international was the head coach of the Bengal team that made it to the final of the 2020 Ranji trophy?
Answer 3: Arun Lal
Question 4. Which famous comedian born on April 2nd, first came to prominence after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007?
Answer 4: Kapil Sharma
Question 5. On 24th March, Google launched a doodle celebrating Banh Mi, a street food sandwich originating in which country?
Answer 5: Vietnam