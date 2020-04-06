Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 6 2020: Amazon ₹15000 Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting ₹15000 Pay balance. The Amazon Quiz for April 6 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹15000 Pay balance.
There is a ₹15000 Pay balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. The recently opened Singshore suspension bridge is the highest bridge of which Indian state?
Answer 1: Sikkim
Question 2. Which Indian state commemorated Shaheed Diwas on March 23 as Youth Empowerment Day?
Answer 2: Punjab
Question 3. Which ‘royal’ is set to be the narrator of a new Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa?
Answer 3: Meghan Markle
Question 4. Mayiladuthurai recently became the 38th district of which Indian state?
Answer 4: Tamil Nadu
Question 5. Mourning en masse’, ‘Days of glory’, ‘Raising of Lazarus’ are famous artworks by which famous Indian artist?
Answer 5: Satish Gujral