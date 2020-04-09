Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 9 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for April 9 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which famous musician born on April 7th at Varanasi created music for Satyajit Ray's famous Apu trilogy?
Answer 1: Ravi Shankar
Question 2. Recently demised Air Vice Marshall (Retd) Chandan Singh Rathore- a 1971 war hero is a recipient of which of these awards?
Answer 2: Maha Vir Chakra
Question 3. WWE's flagship event, Wrestlemania was held under closed doors without an audience in 2020, where was it scheduled originally?
Answer 3: Ray Jay, Tampa Bay
Question 4. 'The Devil Made Me Do It' is the tagline of the upcoming 3rd edition of which movie series?
Answer 4: Conjuring
Question 5. National Maritime Day is celebrated on April 5th, on the occasion of a ship owned by which company sailing from Mumbai to the UK?
Answer 5: Scindia Steam Navigation