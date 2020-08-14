Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 14 2020: Amazon Sony 1000XM3 Headphones Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 14 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony 1000XM3 Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony 1000XM3 Headphones.
There is a Sony 1000XM3 Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which of these veteran all rounders who played for the Knight Riders from 2011-2013, recently retired?
Answer 1: Rajat Bhatia
Question 2. Defense Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has developed what medical bed isolation system to combat COVID-19?
Answer 2: Aashray
Question 3. Which body involving 5 nations held it's 6th Environment Minister's meeting on 30th July?
Answer 3: BRICS
Question 4. Anil Murali the legendary actor who passed away at the age of 51 was a veteran in which film industry?
Answer 4: Malayalam
Question 5. The Barakah nuclear power plant, the first nuclear power station in the Arabian Peninsula, is located in which country?
Answer 5: UAE