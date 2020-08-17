Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 17 2020: Amazon ₹7500 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 17 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹7500. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹7500.
There is a ₹7500 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest.
Question 1. Uttarakhand is planning to set up India's first conservation center for what animal in Uttarkashi forests?
Answer 1: Snow Leopard
Question 2. Which famous Varanasi born Indian writer's 140th birth anniversary was celebrated on July 31, 2020?
Answer 2: Munshi Premchand
Question 3. Which former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper has recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 39?
Answer 3: Iker Casillas
Question 4. BIS-Care, an app to check the hallmark and quality of any product, has been released by which organisation?
Answer 4: Bureau of Indian Standards
Question 5. John Hume, former Northern Ireland politician who recently passed away, was a Nobel Prize winner is which category?
Answer 5: Peace