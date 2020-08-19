Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 19 2020: Amazon Huawei P30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 19 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Huawei P30 Pro Smartphone. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Huawei P30 Pro Smartphone.
There is a Huawei P30 Pro Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which of these is a recently released movie directed by Rajesh Krishnan starring Kunal Khemu and Gajraj Rao?
Answer 1: Lootcase
Question 2. July 31st is the 25th anniversary of the first ________ that took place in India in 1995.
Answer 2: Mobile call
Question 3. Which city now has the reputation of being an Olympic host who has had to postpone the games twice?
Answer 3: Tokyo
Question 4. Who was the first guest in the much-publicised show 'The Michelle Obama Podcast'?
Answer 4: Barack Obama
Question 5. Which famous movement began on 8th August at Gowalia Tank Maidan? Hint: A day is also observed in honour of the movement.
Answer 5: Quit India Movement