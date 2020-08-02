Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 2 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 2 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
There is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Hemang Amin, who was appointed as the interim CEO of BCCI, is the chief operating officer of which sports league in India?
Answer 1: IPL
Question 2. Which day is celebrated on July 12th every year to commemorate a young Pakistani activist's fight for women's rights in education?
Answer 2: Malala Day
Question 3. Which Indian has recently been named as the recipient of the 2020 Von Karman Award, given to achievers in the field of Astronautics?
Answer 3: Kailasavadivoo Sivan
Question 4. Pasakha Industrial Estate is located in _______. India has recently opened new trade routes for it.
Answer 4: Bhutan
Question 5. Which company has recently launched a video conferencing app called 'BlueJeans' in collaboration with Verizon?
Answer 5: Airtel