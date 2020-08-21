Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 21 2020: Amazon Fujifilm X-A7 Camera Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 21 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera.
There is a Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. What did William Kirk English and Douglas Engelbart invent while working at SRI International's Augmentation Research Center?
Answer 1: Computer Mouse
Question 2. IIM Sirmaur recently started the academic session 2020 online with a virtual inauguration. Which state is IIM Sirmaur in?
Answer 2: Himachal Pradesh
Question 3. Lee Teng-hui, who recently passed away, was the first democratically elected president of which country?
Answer 3: Taiwan
Question 4. Name the Indian file sharing app developed by Ashfaq Mehmood Choudhary, a 17-year-old boy from Kashmir.
Answer 4: Dodo Drop
Question 5. Ebrahim Alkazi, who recently passed away, was the director of which of these institutions for 15 years?
Answer 5: National School of Drama