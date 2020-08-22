Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 22 2020: Amazon Oneplus Y Series TV Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 22 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Oneplus Y Series TV. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Oneplus Y Series TV.
There is a Oneplus Y Series TV that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. National Gallery of Modern Art recently organised a virtual tour to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of which Indian artist?
Answer 1: Abanindranath Tagore
Question 2. August 6, 2020 was the 75th anniversary of which of the following events?
Answer 2: Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima
Question 3. With 8 wickets in the match, who was the leading wicket-taker in the first Test between England and Pakistan in 2020?
Answer 3: Yasir Shah
Question 4. 'The Class of 83' is an upcoming crime drama movie, starring which of these actors?
Answer 4: Bobby Deol
Question 5. Who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly formed to write the Constitution of India?
Answer 5: BR Ambedkar