Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 23 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy A31quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 23 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy A31. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy A31.
There is a Samsung Galaxy A31 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. 'Youth Engagement for Global Action' was the 2020 theme for which observance on 12th August?
Answer 1: International Youth Day
Question 2. The recently released book 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' chronicles whose 3rd year in office?
Answer 2: Venkaiah Naidu
Question 3. Collin Morikawa recently became the first person since Keegan Bradley to win which tournament in his first appearance in the event?
Answer 3: PGA Championship
Question 4. Which famous CEO born on August 19th in Hyderabad is one of the authors of the book 'Hit Refresh'?
Answer 4: Satya Nadella
Question 5. The poet Rahat Qureshi who recently passed away, was known by a name which reflected the city in which he was born. Which city was it?
Answer 5: Indore