Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 25 2020: Amazon Fossil Explorist Watch Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 25 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fossil Explorist Watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fossil Explorist Watch.
There is a Fossil Explorist Watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. As per a recent announcement from ICC, which country will remain hosts of the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup?
Answer 1: India
Question 2. Which Hawkthorne headquartered company has successfully flight-tested a prototype of its Mars rocket ship that can land upright?
Answer 2: SpaceX
Question 3. Pettimudi Hills are located in which Indian state, where heavy rains recently caused a massive landslide?
Answer 3: Kerala
Question 4. Which city has been announced as the host of the 108th Indian Science Congress, to be held in January 2021?
Answer 4: Pune
Question 5. Which of these days is observed on 9th August each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population?
Answer 5: World Tribal Day