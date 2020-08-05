Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 5 2020: Amazon Huawei P30 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 5, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Huawei P30 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Huawei P30 Pro.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Huawei P30 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which actress who starred as a child artist in Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' , plays a lead role in a Hindi movie based on a John Green novel?
Answer 1: Sanjana Sanghi
Question 2. Former World Rally Championship winner Carlos Sainz won which famous event in January 2020 at the age of 57?
Answer 2: Dakar Rally
Question 3. Recently, Indian ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf flagged off 5 fighter jets from which company, that has joined the Indian Airforce?
Answer 3: Rafale
Question 4. In response, to a request from the WHO, India recently sent $1 million worth of anti- tuberculosis medicine to which country?
Answer 4: North Korea
Question 5. Prospina, HeliNa, Dhruvastra are all what type of missiles used by the Indian Armed Forces?
Answer 5: Anti-tank missiles