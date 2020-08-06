Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 6 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 6 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. 'Paheli' is a recently released song from which movie, based on the life of a famous Indian?
Answer 1: Shakuntala Devi
Question 2. Sofia Kenin, the winner of the 2020 Australian Open women's singles title, represents which country?
Answer 2: USA
Question 3. What was the colour of the rare albino turtle recently spotted in the Balasore district of Odisha?
Answer 3: Yellow
Question 4. Padmanabhaswamy is the tutelary deity of which royal family of India?
Answer 4: Travancore
Question 5. To mark the date of the establishment of FIDE, United Nations celebrated July 20th 2020 as what day for the first time?
Answer 5: World Chess Day