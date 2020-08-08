Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 8 2020: Amazon Noise Shots Headphones Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 8 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Noise Shots Wireless Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Noise Shots Wireless Headphones.
There is a Noise Shots Wireless Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. India's mixed relay team of the 2018 Asian Games had it's silver medal upgraded to gold after which team got disqualified?
Answer 1: Bahrain
Question 2. Which of these movies is based on the life of IPS officer Abhayanand, who began the Super 30- free tutorial along with Anand Kumar?
Answer 2: Pareeksha
Question 3. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020, that was postponed recently, was scheduled to be held in which country?
Answer 3: Australia
Question 4. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of which country was featured in the news lately because he took his presidential oath in Sanskrit?
Answer 4: Suriname
Question 5. Which popular Asian band is set to headline the 10th edition of the virtual iHeartRadio Music Festival along with Miley Cyrus and Coldplay?
Answer 5: BTS