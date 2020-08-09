Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 9 2020: Amazon One Plus 7T Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 9 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a One Plus 7T Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the One Plus 7T Pro.
There is a One Plus 7T Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. With which of these countries has the Reserve Bank of India agreed to do a currency swap worth $400 million?
Answer 1: Sri Lanka
Question 2. Which English cricketer has topped the ICC all-rounder rankings following a brilliant performance in the second Test against West Indies ?
Answer 2: Ben Stokes
Question 3. Which of these movies is based on the life of a woman described in S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'?
Answer 3: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Question 4. A test series between England and which team is played for the Wisden Trophy?
Answer 4: West Indies
Question 5. The 'MAUSAM' app for forecasting weather was recently launched on the foundation day of which of these?
Answer 5: Ministry of Earth Sciences