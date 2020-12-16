Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 16 2020: Amazon Rs.25,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 16 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs.25,000 Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.25,000 Amazon Pay.
There is a Rs.25,000 Amazon Pay that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Cunard Line's Queen Elizabeth 2 is a retired British ocean liner that was recently converted into what?
Answer 1: A hotel
Question 2. Which batsman scored centuries in each of the first 2 ODI matches between India and Australia in November 2020?
Answer 2: Steve Smith
Question 3. Which company's executives recenty travelled in its hyperloop pod for the first time ever, reaching speeds of 160 km/h in 6.25 seconds?
Answer 3: Virgin Hyperloop
Question 4. These are action figures of characters from which famous series?
Answer 4: Star Trek
Question 5. What is the first name of the entrepreneur who has been featured in this street art?
Answer 5: Mark