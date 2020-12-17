Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 17 2020: Amazon Sony Multimedia Speakers Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 17 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony Multimedia Speakers. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony Multimedia Speakers.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is Sony Multimedia Speakers that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Patrick Quinn, who passed away in November 2020, started what social media campaign that became a worldwide sensation in 2014?
Answer 1: Ice Bucket Challenge
Question 2. With which website has Shah Rukh Khan collaborated to give two lucky people a free stay at his Delhi home?
Answer 2: Airbnb
Question 3. In which country did Priyanca Radhakrishnan recently become the country's first-ever cabinet minister of Indian origin?
Answer 3: New Zealand
Question 4. Named after a former basketball star, what is the name of this bird?
Answer 4: Larry
Question 5. Which of these is a grip in this sport?
Answer 5: Pen Hold