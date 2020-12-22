Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 22 2020: Amazon Fossil Women's Watch Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 22 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fossil Women's Watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fossil Women's Watch.
There is a Fossil Women's Watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. This year's G20 summit was hosted by Saudi Arabia. Which country will be the host in 2021?
Answer 1: Italy
Question 2. Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, that recently won a global award for doubling tiger population, is located in which state?
Answer 2: Uttar Pradesh
Question 3. Who has recently been awarded US Global Leadership Coalition's Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on HIV/AIDS crisis?
Answer 3: Dr Anthony Fauci
Question 4. What delicacy are these?
Answer 4: Oysters
Question 5. The mascot of which iconic board game can be seen here?
Answer 5: Monopoly