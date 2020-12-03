Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 3 2020: Amazon Faburaa Hammock Swing Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 3 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Faburaa Grande Hammock Swing. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Faburaa Grande Hammock Swing.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Faburaa Hammock Swing that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. The Wildlife Institute of India, along with the Gujarat Forest Department is going to relocate which animal in different parts of India?
Answer 1: Asiatic Lion
Question 2. The head of state of which country was the host of the 2020 BRICS summit, conducted virtually
Answer 2: Russia
Question 3. What are PARAM Siddhi and Mihir from India, that feature in a Global list of top 500 of their kind?
Answer 3: Supercomputers
Question 4. This food item is popularly called what?
Answer 4: French Fries
Question 5. This phenomenon is seen in the Southern Hemisphere. What is it called?
Answer 5: Aurora Australis