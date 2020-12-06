Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 6 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 6 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Tab. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Tab.
There is a Samsung Galaxy Tab that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Along with Sur Sarovar in Agra, which other wetland has been added to the list of recognised Ramsar sites in November 2020?
Answer 1: Lonar Lake
Question 2. Baghjan gas leak occured in which state of India?
Answer 2: Assam
Question 3. Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, who won the 2020 United Nations Population Award, is the Queen Mother of which country?
Answer 3: Bhutan
Question 4. Name the dish
Answer 4: Eggs Benedict
Question 5. This sketch is a tribute to which fictional detective?
Answer 5: Sherlock Holmes