Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 16 2020: Amazon OnePlus 7 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win OnePlus 7 Pro. The Amazon Quiz for February 16 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win one plus 7 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is OnePlus 7 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Indian-American Arvind Krishna has been appointed as the new Chairman of which global tech company?
Answer 1: IBM
Question 2. What is the name of the $500 billion city-of-the-future that Saudi Arabia plans to build?
Answer 2: Neom
Question 3. Who recently won his career’s 33rd National title at the Senior National Billiards Championship?
Answer 3: Pankaj Advani
Question 4. The world’s smallest gold coin, which features Albert Einstein, was recently released by which country?
Answer 4: Switzerland
Question 5. The words ‘Ordem e Progresso’ can be found on the flag of which country?
Answer 5: Brazil