Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 17 2021: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 17, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Amazon Pay balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to win Amazon Pay balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: February 17 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am – 12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Amazon Pay balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz answers today - February 17, 2021

Question 1. Which of these cricketers has scored a hundred, each of the 3 times in Test cricket that he crossed 50 runs?

Answer: Fawad Alam

Question 2. Which of this is a recently released book by Ramachandra Guha?

Answer: The Commonwealth of Cricket

Question 3. Apple, Amazon and Google have recently suspended which social networking app

Answer: Parler

Question 4. This tourist attraction is situated on the South Bank of which river in London?

Answer: Thames Thames

Question 5. This geometric shape is generally used for which Traffic sign?

Answer: Stop Sign

