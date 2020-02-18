Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 18 2020: Amazon Sony 5.1 Home Theater Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win a Sony 5.1 Home Theater System. The Amazon Quiz for February 18, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony 5.1 Home Theater System. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
There is a Sony 5.1 Home Theater System that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Of These Firsts Did Parasite Achieve By Winning The Best Picture Oscar In 2020?
Answer 1: First Foreign Language Film To Win
Question 2. Who Was The Only Batsman To Make 400 Runs Or More In The 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup?
Answer 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Question 3. Which Recent Padma Vibhushan Awardee Born On 14Th February, Became A Cabinet Minister In Haryana At The Age Of 25?
Answer 3: Sushma Swaraj
Question 4. A Doctor Of Indian Origin, Ss Vasan Has Been Made The Head Of A Team Of Researchers To Develop A Vaccine For What?
Answer 4: Coronavirus
Question 5. As Per A Recent Notification, Which Of These Has The Rbi Kept Unchanged At 5.15% ?
Answer 5: Repo Rate