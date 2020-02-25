Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 25 2020: Amazon Sony 1000XM3 Headphones Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Sony 1000XM3 Headphones. The Amazon Quiz for February 25 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony 1000XM3 Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Sony 1000XM3 Headphones. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony 1000XM3 Headphones.
There is a Sony 1000XM3 Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Who Played The Role Of An Imaginary Version Of Adolf Hitler In The Movie Jojo Rabbit?
Answer 1: Taika Waititi
Question 2. Which Vietnamese City, With A Dazzling New Street Circuit, Is The Latest Addition To The F1 Calendar?
Answer 2: Hanoi
Question 3. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Has Been Renamed After Which Late Union Minister?
Answer 3: Sushma Swaraj
Question 4. As Per The Guinness World Records, The Current Oldest Living Man On The Earth Belongs To Which Country?
Answer 4: Japan
Question 5. ________ Is The Highest Award For A Military Unit In India. It Was Recently Bestowed On Ins Shivaji Which Comprises Of 130 Officers And 630 Sailors Of The Indian Navy. (Fill In The Blank)
Answer 5: President’s Colour