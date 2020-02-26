Amazon Quiz Answers Today, :February 26 2020 Amazon Samsung Galaxy M20 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Samsung Galaxy M20. The Amazon Quiz for February 26 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy M20. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Samsung Galaxy M20. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
There is a Samsung Galaxy M20 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Amruta Subhash won a Best Supporting Actor (Female) Filmfare award for playing which actor's mother in a 2019 movie?
Answer 1: Ranveer Singh
Question 2. Rishi Sunak, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer of Great Britain, is the son in law of which famous technology personality?
Answer 2: Narayana Murthy
Question 3. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist together form which superhero group?
Answer 3: Defenders
Question 4. Dara Khosrowshahi, the current CEO of Uber was previously CEO of which travel company?
Answer 4: Expedia
Question 5. The final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played on which date? (Hint: That day is celebrated as Women's day)
Answer 5: March 8