Amazon Quiz Answers Today, 12 February 2020: Amazon IPhone XS Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for 12 February is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an iPhone XS. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win iPhone XS. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the iPhone XS.
There is iPhone XS that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which song by Coldplay (filmed in Mumbai) features Beyonce, and Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and showcases the festival of Holi, among other things related to India?
Answer 1: Hymn for the Weekend
Question 2. What is the name of the mythical creature which has the head of a human and the body of a lion? A large structure of this is seen in Giza, Egypt.
Answer 2: Sphinx
Question 3. In the Lion King, what is Simba’s mother’s name?
Answer 3: Sarabi
Question 4. Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born on 26 September 1820. He fought for women’s right as an activist and helped introduce the ‘Widow re-marriage act’ in India. Where was he born?
Answer 4: West-Bengal
Question 5. Where would you find the Mismi mountain peak, the most distant source of the Amazon River?
Answer 5: Peru