Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 11 2021: Amazon Prize Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 11 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Meaning "day" in Latin, what new name is given by Facebook to its cryptocurrency 'Libra'?
Answer 1: Diem
Question 2. The World Economic Forum will hold its 2021 annual meeting in which city instead of its traditional home of Switzerland?
Answer 2: Singapore
Question 3. December 6 is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Divas by millions of followers and admirers of which great Indian?
Answer 3: BR Ambedkar
Question 4. These mythical creatures, found on church buildings around the world, protect stone walls during rain. Name this creature.
Answer 4: Gargoyle
Question 5. Name this character from a famous Stephen King Novel
Answer 5: Pennywise