Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 21 2021: Here Are The Amazon Galaxy M02s Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 21, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Galaxy M02s smartphone. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Galaxy M02s quiz to bag the Galaxy M02s smartphone.

Today’s Amazon Galaxy M02s Quiz

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Galaxy M02s smartphone

Amazon Quiz Date: January 21 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Galaxy M02s smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon. Read on to check the Galaxy M02s quiz answers.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the specified declaration date.

Today’s Amazon quiz answer for January 21, 2021

1. The _____ display in Samsung Galaxy M02s is the first-ever in a galaxy smartphone. Fill in the blanks.

Answer - 6.5 inches

2. The ___ RAM in Samsung Galaxy M02s is the first-ever in a galaxy smartphone in less than Rs 10000.

Answer - 4GB

3. MO2s comes with a ____ battery enabled with ___ fast charging.

Answer - 5000 mAh, 15W

4. The ____ in Samsung galaxy M02s is the first-ever in a galaxy smartphone in less than Rs 10,000.

Answer - 13 MP triple camera

5. Galaxy M02s comes in __ colours.

Answer - Black, Blue, Red

