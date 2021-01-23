Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 23 2021: Amazon AmazonBasics Smart LED TV Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 23 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a AmazonBasics Smart LED TV. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the AmazonBasics Smart LED TV.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a AmazonBasics Smart LED TV that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. 9-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah is believed to be the 1st person in the UK to have what listed as the cause of death on the death certificate?
Answer 1: Air pollution
Question 2. Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was recently lit by PM modi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of what?
Answer 2: Victory in Indo-Pakistan War of 1971
Question 3. On December 21, 2020, a rare alignment between which two planets, also known as a Great Conjunction, occured?
Answer 3: Jupiter and Saturn
Question 4. Name the dance form.
Answer 4: Bharatanatyam
Question 5. This professional football club is based in which City?
Answer 5: London