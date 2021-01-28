Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 28 2021: Amazon Win Alexa Echo Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 28 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Win Alexa Echo. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Win Alexa Echo.
There is a Win Alexa Echo that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Madhya Pradesh has launched India's first hot air balloon safari in which national park?
Answer 1: Bandhavgarh National Park
Question 2. Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, which is also the oldest Central University in India?
Answer 2: Visva-Bharati
Question 3. USA has recently announced plans to have the first nuclear reactor built at which place by the end of 2026?
Answer 3: Moon
Question 4. This airlines shares its name with which of the following?
Answer 4: A Colour
Question 5. This device was widely used in Western Europe to do what up until the sixteenth century?
Answer 5: Keep time