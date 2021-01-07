Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 7 2021: Amazon Havells Air Oven Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 7 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Havells Air Oven. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Havells Air Oven.
There is a Havells Air Oven that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1.In which place is Arecibo Telescope - the world's second-largest single-dish radio telescope that recently collapsed - located?
Answer 1: Puerto Rico
Question 2. George Smiley appears in many of the spy stories of which British author who recently passed away?
Answer 2: John le Carré
Question 3. Who was named the WTA Player of the Year in 2020?
Answer 3: Sofia Kenin
Question 4. What is the name of this protagonist of a famous Japanese Anime?
Answer 4: Pikachu
Question 5. Name this statue built as an ode to an Indian Freedom Fighter, which was unveiled in 2018?
Answer 5: Statue of Unity