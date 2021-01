Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 8 2021: Amazon Rs.15,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 8 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs.15,000 Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.15,000 Amazon Pay.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs.15,000 Amazon Pay

Amazon Quiz Date: January 8 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:

Today’s Amazon quiz contest

January 8 2021 Amazon quiz answers

Question 1. Which country operated the Hayabusa2 mission that recently returned to Earth with samples from Ryugu asteroid?

Answer 1: Japan

Question 2. Which institute of repute is located in a historical building called “Bapu Bhavan” in Pune?

Answer 2: National Institute of Naturopathy

Question 3. What kind of competition is 'Vendee Globe' that happens every 4 years and lasts for about 75 days?

Answer 3: Yacht race

Question 4. Which country is this airline from?

Answer 4: Switzerland

Question 5. Aslo known as 'Bibendum', identify this popular mascot for a multi-national company

Answer 5: Michelin Man