Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 10 2020: Amazon GoPro Hero 8 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 10 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a GoPro Hero 8. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the GoPro Hero 8.
There is a GoPro Hero 8 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which country is helping Bhutan set up the 600MW Kholongchhu Hydro Electric Project?
Answer 1: India
Question 2. The Amazon Prime series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' stars which of these Bollywood actors?
Answer 2: Abhishek Bachchan
Question 3. Recently inducted by the Indian Navy, after which mythical character is the indigenously developed anti-torpedo decoy system named?
Answer 3: Maareech
Question 4. Which global tech firm was the latest to pick up a stake in Jio Platforms for INR 1,894.50 crore ?
Answer 4: Intel
Question 5. Which country's Revolutionary Guards Corps plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?
Answer 5: Iran