Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 13 2020: Amazon ₹50000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 13, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹50000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹50000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a â‚¹50000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Invented by and named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the 'Miyawaki Method' is a unique technique to do what?
Answer 1: Grow forests
Question 2. Recently ISRO's Mangalyaan sent images of the biggest moon of Mars. What is it called?
Answer 2: Phobos
Question 3. The Hagia Sophia museum is located in which city?
Answer 3: Istanbul
Question 4. It has been announced that the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary will soon get National Park Status. In which state is it located?
Answer 4: Assam
Question 5. Which of these cricketers is captaining the home side in the first Test since the COVID-19 induced hiatus?
Answer 5: Ben Stokes