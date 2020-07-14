Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 14 2020: Amazon Bose Soundsport Headphones Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 14, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Bose soundsport headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose soundsport headphones.
There is a Bose soundsport headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. 'Bhonsle' which won the Best Director award at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona in 2019, stars which of these actors, as Ganpath Bhonsle?
Answer 1: Manoj Bajpayee
Question 2. Which of these is one of the Indian vaccine candidates for COVID- 19 that is going into human trials?
Answer 2: ZyCov-D
Question 3. Mubarak Mandi Palace, currently an administrative building for the local government, was the erstwhile home of the royals from which place?
Answer 3: Jammu and Kashmir
Question 4. Lin Dan, who recently announced his retirement, is a two-times Olympic gold medal winner in which sport?
Answer 4: Badminton
Question 5. Purple Pebble Pictures is a film production company established by which Indian actress?
Answer 5: Priyanka Chopra