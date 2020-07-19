Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 19 2020: Amazon Samsung M30s Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 19 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung M30s. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung M30s.
There is a Samsung M30s that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Using the new 'Crew Dragon' spacecraft which organisation announced plans to send 3 tourists to the International Space Station in 2021?
Answer 1: SpaceX
Question 2. Time Magazine recreated whose famous 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, through virtual reality?
Answer 2: Martin Luther King Jr
Question 3. Which state has launched a program called 'Jalasathi' to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all inhabitants of the state?
Answer 3: Odisha
Question 4. Due to the presence of major automobile manufacturing units and allied industries, which city in India is called the Detroit of India?
Answer 4: Chennai
Question 5. Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy have both played this doctor who can talk to animals. Who played the same role in the recent movie Dolittle?
Answer 5: Robert Downey Jr