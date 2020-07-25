Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 25 2020: Amazon Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 25 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones.
There is Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Actor Jagdeep, who recently passed away, is remembered for playing which much-loved role in Sholay?
Answer 1: Soorma Bhopali
Question 2. Dubbed as the pandemic Test, the first international cricket match after the Coronavirus break, was played between England and which team?
Answer 2: West Indies
Question 3. What is the name of the re-branded Google Plus for enterprise customers?
Answer 3: Google Currents
Question 4. Which company supplies the Apache and Chinook helicopters to India?
Answer 4: Boeing
Question 5. Hope orbiter, that was launched recently, is the first Mars mission of which country?
Answer 5: UAE