Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 26 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 26 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
There is a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Which striker has become the first player in the history of La Liga to record 20 goals and 20 assists in a single season?
Answer 1: Lionel Messi
Question 2. A biography written by Tenzin Geyche Tethong would be released in October. With nearly 400 photographs and documents, it is about whom?
Answer 2: The 14th Dalai Lama
Question 3. In the TV series, Friends what is the name of the cafe, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey frequently visit?
Answer 3: Central Perk
Question 4. Which company recently announced a $10 billion 'India Digitization Fund' to accelerate growth of a digital India?
Answer 4: Google
Question 5. Madeline Swegle recently became the first Black female to perform what role in the US Navy in its 110-year history?
Answer 5: Fighter Pilot