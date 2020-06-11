Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 11 2020: Amazon ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 11, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a total of â‚¹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Cyclonic storm made landfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district on June 3 2020?
Answer 1: Nisarga
Question 2. As per the latest calendar, which European country is slated to host the first two races of the 2020 Formula One season?
Answer 2: Austria
Question 3. What name did the US astronauts give the SpaceX Dragon craft in which they travelled to the International Space Station?
Answer 3: Endeavour
Question 4. Rani Rampal, the 2020 Khel Ratna Award nominee captains India in which sport?
Answer 4: Hockey
Question 5. Which tributary of river Indus is the site for the Kohala hydro-power project, which aims at providing low-cost electricity?
Answer 5: Jhelum