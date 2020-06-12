Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 12 2020: Amazon Casio 61 Key Keyboard Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 12 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Casio 61 Key Keyboard. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Casio 61 Key Keyboard.
There is a Casio 61 Key Keyboard that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. For which film did veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who passed away on June 4, 2020, win a National Film Award in 1992?
Answer 1: Durga
Question 2. Kazatomprom from Kazakhstan is the world's largest producer and seller of what naturally mined item?
Answer 2: Uranium
Question 3. Which Indian Prime Minister, during a visit in 2000, had inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in USA?
Answer 3: Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Question 4. Which tech company recently launched a new app called 'Sodar' which uses AR to visualise social distancing?
Answer 4: Google
Question 5. Which Indian company made two new additions 'Dahlia' and 'Lily' to their Bloom fan series in June?
Answer 5: Usha