Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 15 2020: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 15, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a total of â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Indian state would now be producing the high-quality Australian Merino sheep wool indigenously?
Answer 1: Uttarakhand
Question 2. Which of these cities would NOT host any matches during India's Test series against Australia scheduled to begin in December 2020?
Answer 2: Perth
Question 3. Which famous political leader and a Lady Shri Ram College graduate born on June 19th, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991?
Answer 3: Aung San Suu Kyi
Question 4. Who recently assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2020-21?
Answer 4: Uday Kotak
Question 5. Which two clubs played in the first match of the La Liga post the shutdown due to the COVID- 19 crisis?
Answer 5: Real Betis, Sevilla