Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 19 2020: Amazon Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 19, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones.
There is a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which article of the Constitution states that 'India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.'?
Answer 1: Article 1
Question 2. The headquarters of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is located in which international city since 1965?
Answer 2: Vienna
Question 3. What was the theme for this year's World Oceans Day celebrated on 8th June 2020?
Answer 3: Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean
Question 4. 'Lockdown Liaisons' is a new series of e-books from which Indian author?
Answer 4: Shobhaa de
Question 5. 'Bande Utkala Janani' written by KL Mohapatra has recently been assigned the status of 'State Song' by which Indian state?
Answer 5: Odisha