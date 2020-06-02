Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 2 2020: Amazon Amazon Eco Show Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 2, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Amazon Eco Show.
There is an Amazon Eco Show that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The movie Ghoomketu released on an OTT platform very recently, stars which of these directors in an important role?
Answer 1: Anurag Kashyap
Question 2. Telia Rumal, that recently got a GI tag, is from which Indian state?
Answer 2: Telangana
Question 3. The Indian roller (A bird) is also known in India by a name which is associated with Lord Shiva. What name?
Answer 3: Neelkanth
Question 4. In abbreviations such as ASLV, PSLV, GSLV, what do the letters 'LV' stand for?
Answer 4: Launch Vehicle
Question 5. In 1988, the WHO passed a resolution announcing the observance of a day on May 31st every year, denouncing the usage of what?
Answer 5: Tobacco