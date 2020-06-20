Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 20 2020: Amazon Xbox One S Gaming Console Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 20 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Xbox One S Gaming Console. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Xbox One S Gaming Console.
There is a Xbox One S Gaming Consolethat will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. In recent times, India has recorded a 29% increase in the population of which of these animals?
Answer 1: Asiatic Lions
Question 2. Which of these actors made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che!?
Answer 2: Shushant Singh Rajput
Question 3. ________ language day is celebrated by UN on June 6, the birthday of famous poet Alexander Pushkin.
Answer 3: Russian
Question 4. Which organisation introduced Captain ARJUN—a robot to screen passengers for COVID- 19 symptoms?
Answer 4: Indian Railways
Question 5. Recently launched by Karnataka, the mobile app 'Bengaluru Megha Sandesha' and web portal 'Varunamitra' provides what kind of information?
Answer 5: Weather forecasts