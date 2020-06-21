Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 21 2020: Amazon One Plus 7T Pro Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 21, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a One Plus 7T Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the One Plus 7T Pro.
There is a One Plus 7T Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Who is the President of the United Nations General Assembly for its 75th session in 2020?
Answer 1: Tijjani Muhammad-Bande
Question 2. Which of these companies has converted its IT facility in Pune into a 450-bed COVID-19 hospital?
Answer 2: Wipro
Question 3. In 2020 which Indian has been awarded the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award?
Answer 3: Javed Akhtar
Question 4. The TV series 'Pearson' is a spin-off of which popular TV Series?
Answer 4: Suits
Question 5. The scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes is named after which American seismologist?
Answer 5: Richter