Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 23 2020: Amazon Amazon Alexa Eco Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 23, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Amazon Alexa Eco. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Amazon Alexa Eco.
There is an Amazon Alexa Eco that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. 'The Golden Gate', 'An Equal Music' are books by which famous author born on June 20?
Answer 1: Vikram Seth
Question 2. Hyundai Nexo SUV is the Presidential state car used by the President of which country?
Answer 2: South Korea
Question 3. Which businessman born on June 15th, owns 38% of the world's largest steel producer company and 20% of Queens Park Rangers F.C?
Answer 3: Lakshmi Mittal
Question 4. Ferdia Shaw has played the role of which 12-year-old genius in a movie released online on June 12th, 2020?
Answer 4: Artemis Fowl
Question 5. Which of these days observed on 12th June was launched by the International Labour Organization in 2002?
Answer 5: World Day Against Child Labour