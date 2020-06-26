Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 26 2020: Amazon GoPro Hero 8 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 26, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a GoPro Hero 8. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the GoPro Hero 8.
There is a GoPro Hero 8 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. As of June 2020, which country is at the top of the recently released FIFA World Rankings?
Answer 1: Belgium
Question 2. Which actress who starred in the 1981 movie Umrao Jaan, played the role of Fatima Begum in 'Gulabo Sitabo'?
Answer 2: Farrukh Jafar
Question 3. Which Indian Nobel prize winner was granted the 2020 'Peace Prize of the German Book Trade'?
Answer 3: Amartya Sen
Question 4. Which state on June 18 observed 'Mask Day' to spread awareness about the use of masks in controlling the spread of COVID-19?
Answer 4: Karnataka
Question 5. According to the BP statistical review, which country accounted for more than three-quarters of net global energy growth in 2019?
Answer 5: China