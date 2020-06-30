Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 30 2020: Amazon Sony 1000XM3 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 30, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony 1000XM3. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony 1000XM3.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Sony 1000XM3 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which organization has recently become India's first $150 bn company?
Answer 1: RIL
Question 2. 23rd June is observed as a day promoting mass participation of sports, which celebrates the formation of what organization?
Answer 2: IOC
Question 3. Which famous writer born on 27th June, wrote iconic works such as 'Durgeshnandini', 'Kapalkundala' and 'Anandamath'?
Answer 3: Bankimchandra Chatterjee
Question 4. Connie Nielsen plays the role of the mother of which member of the Justice League in the DC Extended Universe?
Answer 4: Wonder Women
Question 5. 'The Room Where It Happened' is a memoir by which former White House employee?
Answer 5: John Bolton